David’s Evening Forecast - Storms likely tonight and Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine this morning gave way to more cloud cover this afternoon and evening as a strong storm system approaches the area. We will stay dry for most of Saturday evening, just cloudy and cool with a strong east breeze. Temperatures holding steady in the middle to upper 50s. Storm chances increase after 10pm, initially across southeast Nebraska. Those storms spread toward the metro by Midnight. Some stronger storms are possible, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail possible with those strongest storms. Widespread damaging hail is not expected. Storms will continue through a good chunk of the overnight, tapering off by morning.

Small hail possible overnight, mainly south of I-80 (WOWT)

Though storms will diminish by morning, scattered showers or drizzle will likely continue throughout the morning hours on Sunday, keeping damp and cool conditions in place. Thanks to the clouds and damp conditions, temperatures will not move much, stuck in the upper 40s to low 50s all day long. As the main upper-level storm system swings into the plains Sunday afternoon, renewed thunderstorm activity is likely. A few heavier downpours are likely, but no severe weather is expected. Storms should fade by evening, but rain will likely continue into the early overnight. Clearing skies move in by Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely, though not everyone will see those heavier totals.

Sunday Rainfall Potential (WOWT)

We see a break in the rain for a couple of days, with cooler conditions staying in place. Highs on Monday likely top out in the 50s, warming slightly into the low 60s by Tuesday. Another storm system will push through the Plains and Midwest Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing us another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible with that system across Oklahoma and Kansas, those stronger storms likely staying south of the Omaha area. The rain moves out Thursday morning, with cool conditions sticking around through Halloween.

