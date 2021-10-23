City of Bennington celebrates birthday with first-ever Founder’s Day

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the Omaha-metro’s fastest-growing cities celebrated the past this weekend while also looking ahead to the future.

Bennington hosted its first Founder’s Day event on Saturday to celebrate the city’s 134th birthday.

In previous years, they hosted a popular barbeque festival. Now they decided they needed to host an event that celebrates what the future holds for little Bennington and invited local vendors and the community to enjoy food and music.

“It’s bright. We have a lot of opportunities, a lot of great people driving some fantastic things with our park expansion and new roadways and we’re welcoming new neighbors all the time and our schools are expanding. It’s just a wonderful time to be a part of all this growth and all the wonderful things we have happening in our community.”

Mayor Johns also said that Bennington is the fastest-growing school district in the state.

