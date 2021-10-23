Advertisement

City of Bennington celebrates birthday with first-ever Founder’s Day

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the Omaha-metro’s fastest-growing cities celebrated the past this weekend while also looking ahead to the future.

Bennington hosted its first Founder’s Day event on Saturday to celebrate the city’s 134th birthday.

In previous years, they hosted a popular barbeque festival. Now they decided they needed to host an event that celebrates what the future holds for little Bennington and invited local vendors and the community to enjoy food and music.

Mayor Johns also said that Bennington is the fastest-growing school district in the state.

