Why are there so many new apartment complexes in Omaha?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you drive across the Omaha-metro area, it may feel like there are more and more apartment complexes popping up and that’s because there are.

“We have projects going, multi-family projects going up all over the city, downtown, Millwork, Blackstone, out west, everywhere,” says Omaha Planning Director Dave Fanslau.

“We need annually 2,000 units to come online, every single year, in order to meet demand,” says Rhonda Pederson, the Executive Director of the Apartment Association of Nebraska. “Obviously you’re seeing the apartment communities coming up all over but you’re also seeing some bigger organizations coming into Nebraska which is extremely exciting for us economically, but we’re going to need places for these individuals to live and these families to move to.”

The demand for those apartments is there. In 2020 during the pandemic, Fanslau says it was one of the busiest years yet for all types of projects, including apartments.

Building permit valuations were at a record high last year with over a billion dollars in valuation.

“In 2017, the city of Omaha permitted over 2,600 multi-family residential units, been busy since ‘17, ‘18, ‘19, and in 2020 we permitted around 1,500,” Fanslau says. “Over the last two years we’ve done over 3,000 so, that demand has been consistent within the city of Omaha.”

53% of all residential units that were permitted by Fanslau’s department in 2020 were multi-family units and when it comes to available apartments, Pederson says the number of people living in them has remained steady over the years and during the pandemic.

“In Omaha and Lincoln we’re looking at above 90% occupancy, and as you go further west, 95-96% occupancy,” she says.

Over the next several years, you can expect even more units to pop up, especially along Dodge Street. That’s thanks to ORBT buses.

“What we did is we went through a zoning code change and master plan change to allow more density along that corridor, because if you’re going to put in that transportation system, why not take advantage of it? People can walk to the stops, or right along the route, or a short distance away from it as well,” Fanslau says.

Apartment complexes that are closer to public transportation like ORBT don’t need to meet the normal standards that other complexes do, mostly due to needing fewer parking stalls on their properties.

Fanslau also says growth in west Omaha is expected to last for about 20 more years and after that, it’s more likely to see more re-development and vertical development closer to downtown.

