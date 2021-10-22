Advertisement

Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) said the measure will allow states to move forward on a variety of projects with money already in their hands.
By David Ade
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - While Americans wait for lawmakers to finalize a deal to fix the nation’s aging infrastructure, the Senate is taking action to try and get some local projects moving.

Senators want to give states the green light to start building, even though Congress hasn’t come to an agreement yet on a final infrastructure package.

This week, in a rare show of bipartisan unity, the Senate unanimously approved a bill which would let states use some of the federal COVID relief money they already have for infrastructure projects. The bill would help states hit hard by recent natural disasters.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who was one of the bipartisan sponsors, spoke with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau.

Cornyn said, “The federal government has thrown so much money at the state and local government. If they have excess funds, I don’t want them to fritter it away on things that really won’t be lasting. So, this incentivizes them to use it on things that will be lasting and productive like infrastructure.”

This bill would cap how much of the Covid relief money could be used for infrastructure.

Either $10 million or 30 percent of the unused Covid money in each state.

The House would need to take this bill up before it con head to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Why are there so many new apartment complexes in Omaha?
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Officer-involved gunfire reported at northwest Omaha apartments
Wichang Chawech
Omaha woman killed in Des Moines identified

Latest News

Iowa's Legislative Services Agency released its second Congressional redistricting map ...
Iowa agency releases second set of state redistricting maps
EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Thibodeau returning to Nebraska governor’s race
Congressman Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry pleads not guilty
Gov. Kim Reynolds in Adel, Iowa
Iowa unrolls workforce development initiative
Lawmakers discuss new Congress - Rep. Randy Feenstra (R, IA-04)
Feenstra announces 2022 re-election campaign