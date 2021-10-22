Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting reported in North Omaha

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. Friday
(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An officer-involved shooting has been reported in North Omaha.

Douglas County dispatch confirms it happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday near Tranquility Pointe Apartments on Ames Plaza.

No other information has been made available at this time.

6News has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story, keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Wichang Chawech
Omaha woman killed in Des Moines identified
Why are there so many new apartment complexes in Omaha?
Nebraska DHHS hospitalization data as reported on the dashboard on Wednesday morning Oct. 21,...
Nebraska scales back COVID-19 data reporting as hospitals resume elective surgeries

Latest News

MECA hosts job fair next week for upcoming concerts and games
Elective surgeries to resume statewide, Omaha expert weighs in
Nebraska's first cyberstalking sentence
Nebraska's first cyberstalking sentence
Directive Health Measure expiring in Omaha
Directive Health Measure expiring in Omaha