Networking organization for Black women in Nebraska planning second Omaha event

By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local organization supporting Black women in Nebraska is growing.

Nebraska Black Women United held its inaugural event this summer, and another meeting has been set for next week. That event will feature information on financing for the future.

Carmen Tapio is the president and CEO of North End Teleservices — and the driving force of the organization she sees as a mechanism for transformative networking.

“It enables us to have education opportunities, inspirational opportunities, and access opportunities; as well our careers, our lives, our journeys — and we can’t do it by ourselves,” she told 6 News.

Dozens of Black women agreed this summer’s first meeting of NBW was a success, and organizers are hoping to continue to help with the personal and professional grown of Black women in our communities.

“It was just so powerful to be in a room with so many Black women that were connecting, that were re-connecting. You know, we’ve been apart for each other through COVID,” Tapio said. “We started with 200 women that attended the first event. We now, in our database, have nearly 500 women that have become members of Nebraska Black Women United. And our goal was to connect 1,000 women across our state, so we’re almost there.”

Tapio said it’s important that Black women have the opportunity to be together, to network and have conversations, and to share stories.

“I think we are so much better when we are united,” she said. “We don’t always have to agree on everything, but I think when we are united with each other, we can get so much better and go much further faster.”

IF YOU WANT TO GO: The next Nebraska Black Women United conference is set for 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the CHI Health Center.

