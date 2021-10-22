Nebraska boasts lowest unemployment rate in state history, ties lowest in U.S.
Iowa also reporting lower unemployment rates
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Labor announced Friday that September’s preliminary unemployment rate for the state is 2%, the lowest rate recorded for Nebraska since data collection began in 1976.
The NDOL release states that the preliminary rate is seasonally adjusted. September’s rate of 2% is down 0.2% from August’s rate of 2.2% and down 1.8% from a year ago, when it was 3.8% in Sept. 2020.
The release states Nebraska’s 2% unemployment rate also ties the lowest monthly unemployment rate ever recorded for any state and is currently #1 in the nation.
Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the state’s success in a press release Friday.
Gov. Ricketts also mentioned that Nebraska’s 67% employment-to-population ratio is also #1 in the nation at this time.
The Iowa Workforce Development also reported lower unemployment rates in Sept. for the Hawkeye state. Iowa reports a seasonally-adjusted Sept. unemployment rate of 4%, down from 4.1% in Aug. The release also states Iowa’s labor force participation remains steady at 66.8%.
The Iowa Workforce Development reports the total number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 66,100 in Sept., down from 68,000 in Aug. They report the current estimate is 10,000 lower than it was last year.
