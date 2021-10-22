Nebraska boasts lowest unemployment rate in state history, ties lowest in U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Labor announced Friday that September’s preliminary unemployment rate for the state is 2%, the lowest rate recorded for Nebraska since data collection began in 1976.

The NDOL release states that the preliminary rate is seasonally adjusted. September’s rate of 2% is down 0.2% from August’s rate of 2.2% and down 1.8% from a year ago, when it was 3.8% in Sept. 2020.

The release states Nebraska’s 2% unemployment rate also ties the lowest monthly unemployment rate ever recorded for any state and is currently #1 in the nation.

Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the state’s success in a press release Friday.

“During the pandemic, we’ve worked together to keep Nebraskans healthy and protect livelihoods. Our Department of Labor has done great work to help connect Nebraskans to their next career opportunity. Communities across the state have supported our small businesses. Companies continue to choose the Cornhusker State as a place to build and grow. There has never been a better time to find a great-paying job in the Good Life!”

Gov. Ricketts also mentioned that Nebraska’s 67% employment-to-population ratio is also #1 in the nation at this time.

The Iowa Workforce Development also reported lower unemployment rates in Sept. for the Hawkeye state. Iowa reports a seasonally-adjusted Sept. unemployment rate of 4%, down from 4.1% in Aug. The release also states Iowa’s labor force participation remains steady at 66.8%.

“Iowa’s economy is continuing its steady climb out of the pandemic. More and more people are finding work, while the number of initial unemployment claims continues to fall. The 7,176 initial claims in September represent a more than 68 percent drop from a year ago and the second-lowest monthly number Iowa has seen over the past 20 years. Going forward, it’s imperative that we do everything possible to ensure these positive trends continue.”

The Iowa Workforce Development reports the total number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 66,100 in Sept., down from 68,000 in Aug. They report the current estimate is 10,000 lower than it was last year.

