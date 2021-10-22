MECA hosts job fair next week for upcoming concerts and games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The CHI Health Center is looking for more staff as concerts and basketball games begin to pick up.

MECA is looking for about 100 employees to fill full and part-time jobs. The organization is looking for ushers, ticket takes, and crowd managers.

Creighton basketball will play 14 home games through March 2022 and the list of concerts is growing.

“It’s been a slow but steady process. Each show is a little bit different, has different expectations and different needs and so it’s been important for us to be nimble and flexible with all the requirements of shows coming back but with that comes the need for lots of event staff. It takes a couple of hundred people every show,” said Kristyna Engdahl, MECA.

MECA will host a job fair at the CHI Health Center area Tuesday, Oct. 26 to help fill that need.

MECA job fair fall 2021 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 (PHOTO: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority)

