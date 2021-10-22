Advertisement

MECA hosts job fair next week for upcoming concerts and games

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The CHI Health Center is looking for more staff as concerts and basketball games begin to pick up.

MECA is looking for about 100 employees to fill full and part-time jobs. The organization is looking for ushers, ticket takes, and crowd managers.

Creighton basketball will play 14 home games through March 2022 and the list of concerts is growing.

“It’s been a slow but steady process. Each show is a little bit different, has different expectations and different needs and so it’s been important for us to be nimble and flexible with all the requirements of shows coming back but with that comes the need for lots of event staff. It takes a couple of hundred people every show,” said Kristyna Engdahl, MECA.

MECA will host a job fair at the CHI Health Center area Tuesday, Oct. 26 to help fill that need.

MECA job fair fall 2021 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
MECA job fair fall 2021 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021(PHOTO: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Thibodeau returning to Nebraska governor’s race
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Elective surgeries to resume statewide, Omaha expert weighs in
Nebraska's first cyberstalking sentence
Nebraska's first cyberstalking sentence
Directive Health Measure expiring in Omaha
Directive Health Measure expiring in Omaha
CHI Health Center struggling with staffing
CHI Health Center struggling with staffing