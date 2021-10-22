Man sentenced to two years for not registering as sex offender on Omaha Nation Reservation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 27-year-old man from Winnebago, Nebraska was sentenced in federal court last Friday.

A Chief U.S. district judge sentenced Lawrence Smith to 24 months, two years for failure to register as a sex offender. Smith will also serve five years of supervised release.

In an investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, authorities say Smith didn’t register or update his sex offender registration to the new address when living in Macy, Nebraska with another person within the Omaha Nation Reservation December 2020. It’s also reported that he didn’t update the registration when living with a family member at a different address in Winnebago.

It’s required for Smith to register in any state or tribal land following the federal law of the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act after being convicted in 2009 for aggravated sexual abuse in Nebraska.

