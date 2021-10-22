High school football Week 9: Omaha Burke and Millard South clash to end the regular season
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week Nine of high school football and the final week of the regular season. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever. Join the 6 Sports team at 10:20 on WOWT and then check back here after to catch all the highlights.
For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.
OMAHA BURKE VS MILLARD SOUTH
ELKHORN SOUTH VS LINCOLN SOUTHEAST
WESTSIDE VS OMAHA BENSON
SKUTT CATHOLIC VS ELKHORN
GRAND ISLAND VS OMAHA BRYAN
LINCOLN EAST VS CREIGHTON PREP
FREMONT VS LINCOLN PIUS X
GRETNA VS PAPILLION-LA VISTA
Nebraska high school scoreboards
Iowa high school scoreboards
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.