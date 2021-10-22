Advertisement

High school football Week 9: Omaha Burke and Millard South clash to end the regular season

WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
WOWT's Friday Night Fever.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week Nine of high school football and the final week of the regular season. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever. Join the 6 Sports team at 10:20 on WOWT and then check back here after to catch all the highlights.

For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.

OMAHA BURKE VS MILLARD SOUTH

ELKHORN SOUTH VS LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

WESTSIDE VS OMAHA BENSON

SKUTT CATHOLIC VS ELKHORN

GRAND ISLAND VS OMAHA BRYAN

LINCOLN EAST VS CREIGHTON PREP

FREMONT VS LINCOLN PIUS X

GRETNA VS PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Nebraska high school scoreboards

Iowa high school scoreboards

