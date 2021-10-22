Advertisement

GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans

By Olivia Vidal and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - The school bus driver said parents told her they were angry about a bullying incident they say happened on the bus. The driver said she wants them to face charges.

“It was horrible,” school bus driver Andrea Anderson told WVUE. “They approached the bus. They pushed past other students, you know, knocking them down.”

Anderson said as she dropped students off, some parents were waiting for her. In a cell phone video from a passenger on the school bus, you see the parents on board the bus confronting Anderson. Then the parents dragged Anderson off the bus and continued to beat and kick her at the bus stop, next to the bus full of students.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

“You know, but you decide with your childish mind to come to a bus stop and fight a school bus driver like I’m not going to press charges, because hey, I want all three of them in jail,” she said.

Anderson said she’s recovering from injuries from the fight, and though traumatized by what happened, she said she will return to work.

“I love my job. I do want to go back simply because it’s a good timeframe for my children,” she said.

As the shock begins to wear off, Anderson said she hopes no other bus driver has to go through what she went through while dropping students off after school.

Calls made to the school bus company were unsuccessful. The New Orleans Police Dept. said this case is still under investigation.

