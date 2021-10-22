Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Planning around weekend storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few afternoon showers NE of the metro clear in time for your Friday night plans. We’ll drop to the upper 30s to low 40s overnight and head into a dry Saturday.

We’ll warm a bit more to 61 on Saturday with this being the best weekend day for outdoor plans. The majority of the day is dry with chances for rain rolling in after 10 PM... Better chances after midnight.

Saturday Forecast (wowt)

Storm chances continue and increase in likelihood on Sunday with chances for showers and storms through the entire day. Periods of heavy rain are likely in the afternoon.

Stormy Sunday (wowt)

This will come with cooler temperatures and a drop to the mid 50s. Rain clears overnight into early Monday, another cool day, with a warm up to the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday.

We’ll see returning rain chances Tuesday late in the night though Wednesday. Highs stay near 60 Wednesday through Friday with a slightly warmer Saturday. Cooler in the 50s for Halloween.

