Elective surgeries to resume statewide, Omaha expert weighs in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hospitals across the state will be able to resume elective surgeries.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced earlier today the directed health measure will be lifted now that COVID hospitalizations have fallen below 10% statewide.

Nebraska Medicine’s Chief infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Rupp says the fact that current numbers show COVID-19 cases plateauing, doesn’t reflect what our hospitals are seeing.

“We have a lack of beds and people stacked up in our emergency department,” Dr. Rupp.

And because of that...

“I think that the lifting the designated health measures is probably ill-advised and certainly will not be helpful.”

Dr. Rupp says Nebraska Medicine will likely not start doing elective surgeries despite the DHM’s being lifted, adding restricting elective surgeries will never be a permanent solution to the lack of capacity.

“Postponing elective procedures can only go on for so long before they become more needed. It’s a stop-gap measure but one that we have employed in order to gain additional capacity within the hospital,” said Dr. Rupp.

Dr. Rupp also says the community needs to stay vigilant and remember the pandemic is not over because the community is already seeing what experts have feared for so long.

“If somebody comes into our emergency department, it’s likely that their wait is going to be very long in order to find a bed in the hospital to care for them,” said Dr. Rupp.

Both CHI Health and Methodist say capacity continues to be a problem at their hospitals as well.

They’re monitoring the situation day-by-day to determine what steps to take.

