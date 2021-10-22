Douglas County Board appoints new commissioner to fill District 1 seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A committee on Friday has selected Roger Garcia to fill Mike Boyle’s District 1 seat on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

The decision came from an Appointment Committee consisting of Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch, Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Esch and Ewing both voted for Garcia while Kleine voted for Mark Martinez.

Out of the 14 people who originally applied for the position, only eight people - including Garcia - interviewed for the position. They are:

Mark Martinez - Former OPD Deputy Chief & former US Marshall

Sara Howard - A former Nebraska state senator

Daniel Martin - Current OPD Sergeant in the Gang Unit

Kimara Snipes - OPS Board member

Angel Starks - Realtor and volunteer for non-profits

Jim Thompson - Current chair of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board.

Patrick Venditte - State senator 1976-1980 and teacher

The District 1 seat has been vacant for over a month after Boyle’s passing in mid-September.

Garcia will inherit the remaining three years of Boyle’s term.

