David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, staying cool today

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest morning since early May brought frosty conditions to much of the area this morning. Temperatures north of I-80 dipping into the upper 20s in spots. We’ll stay right around the freezing mark in the metro through the morning drive. Patchy fog has also developed along river valleys and other low-lying areas which could result in limited visibility and evening a few slick spots through sunrise. Clouds will roll in by mid-morning, sticking around into the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible north of Omaha, but most of us will stay dry. Those clouds slowing our warm-up, potentially keeping the metro in the mid-50s for this afternoon. More sunshine is expected just southwest of Omaha, leading to a slightly warmer day, highs in the 60s for Lincoln and Beatrice.

Omaha's Friday Forecast
Omaha's Friday Forecast(WOWT)

More clouds will roll in Saturday, but temperatures should be slightly warmer, topping out near 60s. Dry conditions are expected all day, so any outdoor activities should be safe. Saturday will be the best day of the weekend to get outdoors. Rain and storm chances increase Saturday night into Sunday morning, with on and off showers and storms likely throughout your Sunday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible, especially south of I-80. The rain keeps us cool once again, with highs in the middle 50s.

Weekend Rain Potential
Weekend Rain Potential(WOWT)

Drier weather returns at least temporarily on Monday, with a little sunshine and highs back to near 60. Breezy south winds help to pop temperatures back into the middle 60s Tuesday ahead of another cold front bringing another chance for showers and storms to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

David's Morning Forecast - Frosty start, staying cool today
