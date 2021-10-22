Council Bluffs Police looking for man after shooting leaves woman dead

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman died after she was shot in the chest early Friday.

At 3:42 a.m, Council Bluffs Police officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting near Hunter Avenue and East Washington Avenue. When they arrived, they found McKayla Glover, 24, had been shot in the chest.

She was transported to Nebraska Medicine and was pronounced dead.

CBPD are looking for a person in interest in the investigation. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Vaughn White, 28, is asked to call 911 or call Council Bluffs Crimestoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867). White, who has an active arrest warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, is described as a 6-foot-3 Black man weighing about 250 pounds.

