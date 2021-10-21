Advertisement

Two dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.(KSNB)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a former employee at The Agrex elevator in Superior opened fire Thursday afternoon, killing one and injuring two others.

Lieutenant Brent Bockstadter said 61-year-old Max Hoskinson returned to his former worksite with a handgun around 2 p.m. and started shooting.

Another employee fired back, killing Hoskinson.

One of the victims has been taken to Bryan Hospital with life threatening injuries, while another victim was treated and released.

The Agrex elevator is located on the east end of Superior.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local4 for updates.

