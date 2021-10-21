Short term pain, long term gain of construction work in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The end of construction season is near but there’s still work to do in Omaha.

First, the pain of orange cones and barricades popping up everywhere along with lane restrictions, some road closures, and the noise of construction. Then the gain, streets smooth as ice.

John Gulizia lives near 37th and S St. Crews spend most of the summer in his neighborhood resurfacing streets.

“They did a wonderful job and it looks great out here. Most of the neighbors talk about it all the time and we’re pretty happy,” said Gulizia.

Along with dozens of resurfacing projects underway, a few started on Thursday.

One of the projects is at 13th Street, lane restrictions from the zoo south to L St. Traffic is one lane in each direction.

Crews will mill and asphalt the east two lanes before switching to the west lanes. That project should take 10 days.

A few miles away at 36th and Harrison, milling is underway. Harrison is shut down from 36th to 48th for the next two days.

A short term pain for long term gain.

“They got right to it. They didn’t waste any time and any money they just really did a number to the neighborhood and they’re still going at it.”

These resurfacing projects are part of the $200 million bond issued voters approved last May. A city engineer says many projects are finished quickly because enough road construction crews are available.

Along with favorable weather conditions, numerous resurfacing projects are finished in a few days. John Gulizia believes passing the bond issue was worth it.

“I think so, I really do. I mean I’m sure there’s probably a lot more work they’re going to be doing and at the end result, I think we’ll be pretty happy with the results. It was a big bond and kind of took us by surprise but I think they did a good job and I think I’m kind of glad they passed it.”

Now, there are some projects that will take a little longer than 10 days.

Construction at 24th and L St. is a five-month project. The city engineer says that even though most resurfacing projects are scheduled for completion by Nov. 1, crews will continue working on our roads as long as the weather holds.

