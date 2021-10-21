Saunders County highlights distracted driving in crash video

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office showed a video Thursday of the dangers of distracted driving.

They shared the video from a witness of a crash along Highway 77 north of the Mead junction at Highway 92 last weekend. The crash was already under investigation when the video surfaced to deputies.

The driver that caused the crash was cited for careless driving.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.