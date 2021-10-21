Advertisement

Saunders County highlights distracted driving in crash video

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office showed a video Thursday of the dangers of distracted driving.

They shared the video from a witness of a crash along Highway 77 north of the Mead junction at Highway 92 last weekend. The crash was already under investigation when the video surfaced to deputies.

The driver that caused the crash was cited for careless driving.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Thibodeau returning to Nebraska governor’s race
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court

Latest News

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Two dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Benson Theater 'Grand Opening' preview
Benson Theater 'Grand Opening' preview
Some roads project in Omaha-metro take longer to finish
Some roads project in Omaha-metro take longer to finish
Distracted driver causes crash in Saunders County
Distracted driver causes crash in Saunders County