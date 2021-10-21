Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Chilly & breezy to start as we wait for a little warmth

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Take that same coat out the door this morning that you used on the way home yesterday. Air temperatures are in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s early today thanks to those blustery northwest winds. The wind will back off all day as the temperature gets a chance to warm into the 50s today.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Clouds will break up some today but it likely won’t be perfectly sunny. If we do see a little more sunshine than expected this afternoon, we likely will be able to reach the upper 50s.

The next round of frost potential is on the way Friday morning with widespread lows in the mid 30s likely. Some areas may even dip as low as 30 degrees in our northern counties which would lead to a brief freeze. Plan accordingly!

Frost Freeze
Frost Freeze(WOWT)

After a chilly morning, Friday afternoon will be able to warm up into the lower 60s. That will be with partly cloudy skies and the small chance of a shower north of the metro. We’ll be able to warm a bit more Saturday but that comes along with a bit of an east breeze.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next threat of rain moves in after midnight Saturday night and continues with on and off rain on Sunday. Sunday will likely be soggy, cloudy and chilly with highs struggling to warm through the 50s. Saturday will easily be the best day of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
Arson fire investigation
Juvenile arrested for Omaha arson

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Thursday forecast
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - The chilly air hangs on into Friday morning
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast