Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Chilly & breezy to start as we wait for a little warmth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Take that same coat out the door this morning that you used on the way home yesterday. Air temperatures are in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s early today thanks to those blustery northwest winds. The wind will back off all day as the temperature gets a chance to warm into the 50s today.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Clouds will break up some today but it likely won’t be perfectly sunny. If we do see a little more sunshine than expected this afternoon, we likely will be able to reach the upper 50s.

The next round of frost potential is on the way Friday morning with widespread lows in the mid 30s likely. Some areas may even dip as low as 30 degrees in our northern counties which would lead to a brief freeze. Plan accordingly!

Frost Freeze (WOWT)

After a chilly morning, Friday afternoon will be able to warm up into the lower 60s. That will be with partly cloudy skies and the small chance of a shower north of the metro. We’ll be able to warm a bit more Saturday but that comes along with a bit of an east breeze.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next threat of rain moves in after midnight Saturday night and continues with on and off rain on Sunday. Sunday will likely be soggy, cloudy and chilly with highs struggling to warm through the 50s. Saturday will easily be the best day of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.