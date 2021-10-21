Advertisement

Omaha woman killed in Des Moines identified

Wichang Chawech
Wichang Chawech(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman who died nine days after being shot in Des Moines has been identified.

WHO-TV reports Nyamal Deng, 26, died Tuesday. She had been shot October 10 at a bar called the High Dive.

Another person, a 27-year-old man, was also wounded. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Police arrested Wichang Chawech, 33 of Des Moines, for first degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of willful injury, and two counts of intimidation with a weapon.

Police were investigating why the shooting happened. It was Des Moines’ eighth homicide of 2021.

