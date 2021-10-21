Omaha Summer Arts Festival announces 2022 dates, new location
Artist applications are open now.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Summer Arts Festival has announced its 2022 dates and its new location.
Celebrating its 48th anniversary, the popular tradition will return with a live event on June 10-12, 2022 at Aksarben Village.
“The Omaha Summer Arts Festival is excited to move to Aksarben Village for a number of reasons. With great amenities, ample free parking, exceptional green space and a more central location, we believe Aksarben Village will be the ideal new home for the Festival,” said Executive Director Vic Gutman.
OSAF explored returning to its’ long-standing Downtown location, but was unable to work out the logistics due to ongoing development and changes in street closure permits.
In 2021, the Festival introduced a hybrid format that included a series of mural cubes and pop-up concerts. Organizers say there are plans to expand that project and to explore additional options to offer arts programming well beyond the traditional three-day festival.
Artist applications are now open.
The OSAF is encouraging applications from Omaha and Nebraska based artists by offering a 50% discount on the jury fee.
Artists who apply before December 1, 2021, and use the code ‘aksarben’ will be able to apply for only $15.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.