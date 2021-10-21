Omaha shelther helps break the cycle of addiction, homeless with recovery program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For some of the less fortunate, home is where you can find a spot. Many of the homeless are dealing with issues that are hard to handle without help.

“I was a meth addict, yes and I was in corrections and stuff and things like that,” said Rod Bauer.

Rod Bauer came to the Siena Francis House in 1999. Jeremiah Neal found his way here, after a couple of years on the street. After he was prescribed medication following a football injury.

“Then it turned into, it snowballed into a full blown addiction,” said Neil.

Both men turned to the Miracles Recovery Program at the Siena Francis House. The long-term resident in treatment program depending on the client takes at least four months to complete.

Both Jeremiah and Rod went full circle, starting off as clients and then becoming part of the program.

Jeremiah is now an artist, he’s made his living selling his artwork. He’s also an author and a board member of the Siena Francis House, where he brings a different perspective.

“Sometimes you’ve got to look past what you see and see what brought them here and sometimes it’s not always the same thing.”

Rod is now the Clinical Director of the Miracles Program, the program that not only help him recover but also helped him earn his degree.

“While I went to school to become a counselor and different things, I was able to remain here so I don’t have to pay rent. It allowed me to get my degree faster.”

Like many other people out on the street, Rod says kicking his habit was hard but he was determined and in a good program.

“What was it here that made the difference and to me, I think the main thing I always answer immediately, being able to give back.”

And letting other people who have a spot know that they can also change their lives.

The Miracles Program and facility operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is free to people who are homeless due to substances abuse disorders. For more information on the program contact treatment@sienafrancis.org.

