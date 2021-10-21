Omaha Police looking for suspects in convenience store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Thursday morning robbery at a convenience store.

A person told officers a man went into the Pit Stop convenience store near South 42nd and F St. and showed a note demanding money. The man took an unknown amount of cash and left.

He was described as wearing a long-sleeved shirt, gray hat, face-covering, and khaki pants.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.