Omaha Police looking for suspects in convenience store robbery
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Thursday morning robbery at a convenience store.
A person told officers a man went into the Pit Stop convenience store near South 42nd and F St. and showed a note demanding money. The man took an unknown amount of cash and left.
He was described as wearing a long-sleeved shirt, gray hat, face-covering, and khaki pants.
Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.