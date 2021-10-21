Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced to four years for possession of child pornography

(KNOE)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A senior U.S. district judge sentenced a 58-year-old man on Monday.

Donzel Lanham was sentenced to 48 months, four years, to prison for possession of child pornography. Lanham is required to register as a sex offender, pay $3,000 in restitution, and will serve five years on supervised release.

In an investigation with Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, police found 40 DVDs having child porn in a search warrant at his home in July 2019. According to the release, “the DVDs contained approximately 600 photos, including duplicates, of children ranging from 3 years old to 12 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

Lanham admitted to officers he copied the computer’s files to DVDs before throwing his computer away about a year ago and admitted finding the explicit photos online. Police already had information of someone retrieving child porn online at Lanham’s place from Google.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry indicted
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020

Latest News

Sher Jan Ahmadzai, Director of UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies
Sher Jan Ahmadzai, Director, UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies
Afghanistan: What Comes Next?
Marine veteran’s Ruck for Refugees journey continues across Nebraska
Hanif Sufizada talks about his experience fleeing Afghanistan