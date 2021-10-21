Omaha man sentenced to four years for possession of child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A senior U.S. district judge sentenced a 58-year-old man on Monday.

Donzel Lanham was sentenced to 48 months, four years, to prison for possession of child pornography. Lanham is required to register as a sex offender, pay $3,000 in restitution, and will serve five years on supervised release.

In an investigation with Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, police found 40 DVDs having child porn in a search warrant at his home in July 2019. According to the release, “the DVDs contained approximately 600 photos, including duplicates, of children ranging from 3 years old to 12 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

Lanham admitted to officers he copied the computer’s files to DVDs before throwing his computer away about a year ago and admitted finding the explicit photos online. Police already had information of someone retrieving child porn online at Lanham’s place from Google.

