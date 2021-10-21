NSP identifies two in fatal I-80 crash near Goehner

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the two people that died in Tuesday’s crash on I-80 near Goehner in an ongoing investigation.

Drivers Lloyd Shobe, 63, and Richard Turner, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene. Shobe is from Mesa, Arizona, and Turner is from Pella, Iowa.

Authorities believe after an early investigation that and a semi going east crossed the median and hit a semi going west near mile marker 371. The semi-driver going east was later identified as Shobe and the semi-driver that was hit was later identified as Turner.

For about six hours, I-80 was closed for westbound traffic according to the release and no other cars were involved in the crash.

NSP responded to the crash around 11:15 a.m. and troopers and Seward County deputies found the semis “fully engulfed.”

