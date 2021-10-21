Advertisement

NSP identifies two in fatal I-80 crash near Goehner

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the two people that died in Tuesday’s crash on I-80 near Goehner in an ongoing investigation.

Drivers Lloyd Shobe, 63, and Richard Turner, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene. Shobe is from Mesa, Arizona, and Turner is from Pella, Iowa.

Authorities believe after an early investigation that and a semi going east crossed the median and hit a semi going west near mile marker 371. The semi-driver going east was later identified as Shobe and the semi-driver that was hit was later identified as Turner.

For about six hours, I-80 was closed for westbound traffic according to the release and no other cars were involved in the crash.

NSP responded to the crash around 11:15 a.m. and troopers and Seward County deputies found the semis “fully engulfed.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry indicted
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020

Latest News

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine
Theresa Thibodeau told 6 News on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, that she is planning to run for...
EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Thibodeau returning to Nebraska governor’s race
Rep. Fortenberry pleads not guilty
Rep. Fortenberry pleads not guilty