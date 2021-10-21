Advertisement

Nebraska’s first convicted cyberstalker sentenced in federal court

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for stalking a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature in 2018.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Dennis Sryniawki, 48, to 12 months and a day in prison with three years of supervised release to follow. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, according to the release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office. As it was a federal case, there will be no parole.

Sryniawki was convicted by a jury following a three-day trial.

Evidence showed he had sent six emails, from two different accounts, on two different days in 2018 to the candidate. As he had been married to the candidate’s wife, the emails contained personal details about her and her daughter, and demanded the candidate withdraw from the race or he would release explicit photos of his wife and stepdaughter.

“The federal cyberstalking statute prohibits using an electronic communication service to engage in a course of conduct with the intent to harass, intimidate or cause substantial emotional distress to a person or immediate family members, where the conduct did cause, attempt to cause or reasonably would be expected to cause such persons to experience substantial emotional distress,” Sharp’s release states.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the La Vista Police Department investigated the case.

