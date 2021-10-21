Advertisement

Nebraska to scale back COVID-19 data reporting as hospitals resume elective surgeries

The latest DHM expires at midnight.
Nebraska DHHS hospitalization data as reported on the dashboard on Wednesday morning Oct. 21,...
Nebraska DHHS hospitalization data as reported on the dashboard on Wednesday morning Oct. 21, 2021.(Nebraska DHHS / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday morning that elective surgeries could resume across Nebraska and that it would again roll back its COVID-19 data reporting.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Ricketts is rescinding the directed health measure that declared a hospital staffing emergency in August at midnight, allowing Class D and E elective surgeries to resume Friday.

The announcement also notes that the seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state has dropped below 10% of the hospital capacity, triggering the slowing of data reporting that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will provide on its dashboard.

According to the release, after Thursday’s data is reported to the dashboard, it won’t be updated again until Wednesday, Oct. 27, and will be updated weekly from that point forward — without demographic data and county-specific stats.

The state last removed its COVID-19 dashboard at the end of June, two days after Ricketts declared he was ending the pandemic state of emergency for Nebraska. About a month later, Nebraska Medicine reported its COVID-19 ICU ward was full for the first time in months.

In the weeks that followed, doctors and state senators urged the state to reconsider allowing public access to current COVID-19 data, but the state pushed back before eventually rolling out its hospital capacity dashboard in September, which also included more detailed COVID-19 data than its weekly list of data points had provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
Arson fire investigation
Juvenile arrested for Omaha arson

Latest News

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be...
NYC announces COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers
Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now,...
FDA signs off on new boosters, mix-and-match vaccines
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: Vaccinated man in his 30s among 3 deaths in Douglas County
Douglas County Health Department's drive-thru vaccine clinic was set up in Lot D of the CHI...
Douglas County Health holds new drive-through vaccine clinic at CHI Center