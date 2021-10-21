Advertisement

Marine veteran’s Ruck for Refugees journey continues across Nebraska

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - Marine veteran Bob Koenig is nearing the finish line in what he calls his “Ruck for Refugees” journey. He’s been making his way across central Nebraska.

Last week with his efforts, he raised funds for the family of the man who was Koenig’s interpreter in Afghanistan in the early 2000s. He began his hike from Elkhorn to Hartington on Saturday.

It’s roughly the same distance the interpreter’s family traveled to safety this summer. He said the wind, rain, and cold made it the toughest day yet but support online and along the road gets him through.

”It keeps you going because you that you’re doing something that’s worth it and people believe in you and are sending you those words of encouragement,” said Koenig.

6 News spoke with Koenig online from Laurel, Nebraska. He’s covered 120 miles with 18 to go.

He’ll finish at the new Veterans Memorial under construction in Hartington. You can follow his journey by GPS.

