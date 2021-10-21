Advertisement

Iowa agency releases second set of state redistricting maps

Iowa's Legislative Services Agency released its second Congressional redistricting map Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2021, after the first one was rejected.(Iowa Legislative Services Agency)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state agency released a second set of maps revising Iowa’s four congressional districts and legislative boundaries as redistricting moves to the next phase of the process.

DOCUMENT: View the latest redistricting plan & maps

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to meet in special session Thursday, Oct. 28, to consider the new maps. The Iowa Senate on Oct. 5 rejected the first redistricting plan drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.(KCRG)

Lawmakers can only accept or reject the first or second plans. If the second plans are rejected, the LSA will have 35 days to draw a third set of maps, which could be amended with majority Republicans leading that process.

If the second maps are rejected, it would be the first time in 40 years that the Legislature took the process to the third set of maps.

