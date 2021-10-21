Iowa agency releases second set of state redistricting maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state agency released a second set of maps revising Iowa’s four congressional districts and legislative boundaries as redistricting moves to the next phase of the process.

The nonpartisan Iowa Legislative Services Agency released it's proposed new congressional and legislative maps today. #ialegis https://t.co/2lj7mDWXi8 pic.twitter.com/Hg1LAWE1ob — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) October 21, 2021

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to meet in special session Thursday, Oct. 28, to consider the new maps. The Iowa Senate on Oct. 5 rejected the first redistricting plan drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map. (KCRG)

Lawmakers can only accept or reject the first or second plans. If the second plans are rejected, the LSA will have 35 days to draw a third set of maps, which could be amended with majority Republicans leading that process.

If the second maps are rejected, it would be the first time in 40 years that the Legislature took the process to the third set of maps.

