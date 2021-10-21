Emily’s First Alert Forecast - A frosty start to Friday with weekend storms on the horizon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air lingers... we’ve stayed cool Thursday thanks to stubborn cloud cover but as that clears overnight it will allow temperatures to really bottom out. Lows fall to the 30s with Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in place early Friday.

Frost Advisories (wowt)

After a chilly start we warm up under morning sunshine but clouds build in the afternoon... this will come with a few scattered showers. Best chance stay NE of the metro but we could see some brief periods of light rain in the afternoon with a high near 60.

Rain outlook (wowt)

We’ll warm a bit more to 63 on Saturday with this being the best weekend day for outdoor plans. The majority of the day is dry with chances for rain rolling in after 10 PM... Storm chances continue and increase in likelihood on Sunday with chances for showers and storms through the entire day. This will come with cooler temperatures and a drop to the mid 50s. Rain clears early Monday with a warm up to the upper 68s to near 70s by Tuesday.

The next 5 days (wowt)

We’ll see returning rain chances Tuesday evening though Wednesday.

