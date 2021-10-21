Advertisement

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - A frosty start to Friday with weekend storms on the horizon

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air lingers... we’ve stayed cool Thursday thanks to stubborn cloud cover but as that clears overnight it will allow temperatures to really bottom out. Lows fall to the 30s with Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in place early Friday.

Frost Advisories
Frost Advisories(wowt)

After a chilly start we warm up under morning sunshine but clouds build in the afternoon... this will come with a few scattered showers. Best chance stay NE of the metro but we could see some brief periods of light rain in the afternoon with a high near 60.

Rain outlook
Rain outlook(wowt)

We’ll warm a bit more to 63 on Saturday with this being the best weekend day for outdoor plans. The majority of the day is dry with chances for rain rolling in after 10 PM... Storm chances continue and increase in likelihood on Sunday with chances for showers and storms through the entire day. This will come with cooler temperatures and a drop to the mid 50s. Rain clears early Monday with a warm up to the upper 68s to near 70s by Tuesday.

The next 5 days
The next 5 days(wowt)

We’ll see returning rain chances Tuesday evening though Wednesday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Thibodeau returning to Nebraska governor’s race
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court

Latest News

Emily's Thursday Evening Forecast
Heavy West Coast Rainfall
Drought-stricken West Coast braces for heavy rain, snow
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast