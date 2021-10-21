Advertisement

Drought-stricken West Coast braces for heavy rain, snow

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Summer of extreme heat, drought, and massive wildfires, some welcomed news in the west as several rounds of rain and snow are on the way. The parade of rainstorms began earlier this week, with another round of storms set to begin bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest tonight, spreading into northern California on Friday. Rounds of heavy precipitation will linger across the region into next week. However, the expected deluge could set the stage for life-threatening mudflows and flash flooding.

While drought conditions eased this Fall in coastal Washington, most of the western United States is still dealing with widespread drought conditions. Exceptional drought, the worst level of drought, is still covering wide swaths of Washington, Oregon, and California. These areas have seen little in the way of rainfall all Summer long, with some spots receiving no rain at all. The drought coupled with several weeks of extreme to record-setting heat brought a wildfire season that raged on and on, leading to many new and massive burn scars.

West Coast Drought Conditions
West Coast Drought Conditions(WOWT)

Rain now falling on those fresh burn scars could lead to mudflows and flash flooding in areas that typically would not see flooding. This is due to a lack of vegetation to help absorb the rainfall and hold soil in place. In addition to burn scar flooding, rainfall totals eventually reaching as high as 10 to 15 inches, with the potential for as much as 2 feet in some spots could result in additional stream and river flooding. Flash Flood Watches have already been posted for portions of northern California.

Heavy West Coast Rainfall
Heavy West Coast Rainfall(WOWT)

The copious amounts of moisture will also lead to some impressive snowfall totals in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Snow amounts on the order of several feet will be possible through next week as the storms pile up on one another. This will likely lead to some travel disruptions through the mountains and potential road closures. The good news is all the rain and snow should officially bring the wildfire season to a close for most of the West Coast.

Heavy Mountain Snows
Heavy Mountain Snows(WOWT)

