Crews quickly put out fire at vacant southeast Omaha hotel

By Roger Hamer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by firefighters at an abandoned southwest Omaha hotel stops a fire from spreading.

It happened at the Old Westmont Inn and Suites near 107th and M St. early Thursday afternoon. More than 15 police were counted, with fire and rescue vehicles at the scene.

Crews entered the building through a second-floor window on the building’s northwest side and quickly extinguished a small fire. Several people were interviewed by police and fire investigators at the scene.

Police and fire personnel have been called there several times over the years. The long empty property has a history of homeless people living there.

