Advertisement

Bill Clinton, on the mend, ‘touched by outpouring of support’

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton released a video on Wednesday, saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

Clinton, 75, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said he was glad to be back home, and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Clinton also thanked the doctors and nurses at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, he has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
Arson fire investigation
Juvenile arrested for Omaha arson

Latest News

Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Chilly & breezy to start as we wait for a little warmth
Former President Bill Clinton releases a video on Twitter thanking everyone for the well-wishes...
Clinton sends thanks for outpouring of support when he hospitalized
Rusty's Morning Forecast
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer faces new sentence in death of 911 caller