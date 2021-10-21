Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Mount Michael’s Gavin Forster

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gavin Forster won the Class B #1 singles at the state tennis tournament last week. He came into the tournament as the top seed, and, despite a close final set, he pulled out the win.

“I was so happy I think I jumped about two feet in the air. All the seniors where there, so it was great to have them there. They were all hyped and I even cried when I saw my mom crying,” Forster said.

Forster said he’s played tennis as long as he can remember. He started hitting balls with his dad at a young age. It’s a craft he’s worked at for the majority of his life, which made the win even sweeter.

“It was definitely something I’ve worked for, for a long time, and just the feeling of finally achieving something that I’ve put so much time into really felt good,” Forster said.

He would like to play tennis in college, but said it all depends on where he decides to go to school.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Human remains found during search for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Thibodeau returning to Nebraska governor’s race
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court

Latest News

Scott Frost addresses the media after a practice during the team's first bye week at Memorial...
Huskers finish final practice of bye week, Frost not worried about team
Creighton's Tatum Rembao gets set to shoot a three at practice in Omaha on Wednesday, 10/13/21.
Creighton women’s basketball players are adjusting to new 3-point line
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first...
Huskers fall at Minnesota on Saturday, head to bye week 3-5
WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
High school football Week 8: Gretna looks to bounce back, Bennington tries to stay undefeated