Athlete of the Week: Mount Michael’s Gavin Forster

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gavin Forster won the Class B #1 singles at the state tennis tournament last week. He came into the tournament as the top seed, and, despite a close final set, he pulled out the win.

“I was so happy I think I jumped about two feet in the air. All the seniors where there, so it was great to have them there. They were all hyped and I even cried when I saw my mom crying,” Forster said.

Forster said he’s played tennis as long as he can remember. He started hitting balls with his dad at a young age. It’s a craft he’s worked at for the majority of his life, which made the win even sweeter.

“It was definitely something I’ve worked for, for a long time, and just the feeling of finally achieving something that I’ve put so much time into really felt good,” Forster said.

He would like to play tennis in college, but said it all depends on where he decides to go to school.

