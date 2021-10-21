Advertisement

Afghanistan: What Comes Next?

Discussion at UNO explores humanitarian and security issues
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 20, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “We are still hopeful for the future. Afghanistan has been as a country through many turmoils. This is one of those turmoils in the 250 years of that country.”

Sher Jan Ahmadzai, Director of the UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies, led a panel discussion exploring the next steps in the future of Afghanistan.

“As Afghan-Americans, and Afghans in Afghanistan, we have to try to bring Afghanistan back to the global map of respectable neighbors and respectable nations of the world,” Ahmadzai said. “Where they can contribute as they were contributing two months before.”

Another key member of the Center for Afghanistan Studies , Hanif Sufizada was in Kabul to visit family when the US pullout began and the Taliban returned to control the country. He recounts his experience here.

Sufizada hopes UNO’s work educating teachers and others in Afghanistan can resume in the future.

”Our work is only for the people, for the girls of Afghanistan, the boys of Afghanistan the future of Afghanistan,” Sufizada said. “Right now our (UNO) office is closed, the Taliban has taken our vehicles and our office, they have even arrested one of our colleagues.”

”Afghans have learned a lot in the last 20 years,” Ahmadzai said. “You can not ‘unteach’ what the Afghans have learned. So there is a foundation to build upon and I’m hopeful it will be a stronger one.”

The National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center is also housed at UNO and co-presented the event.

Panelists were:

  • Sher Jan Ahmadzai, Ph.D., director, UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies
  • Hanif Sufizada, coordinator of outreach and education programs, UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies
  • Michelle Black, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science and NCITE researcher
  • Austin Doctor, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science and NCITE researcher
  • Nasrin Nawa, Fulbright scholar at UNL
  • Felix Ungerman, Congressman Don Bacon’s office

You may hear more of Ahmadzai’s comments prior to the event here.

The event was live streamed and information can be found here.

