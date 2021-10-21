Advertisement

75 Nebraska schools awarded grant funds for college visits

The funds are awarded annually by EducationQuest to help improve access to higher education
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 75 Nebraska schools have been awarded grants from the EducationQuest Foundation totaling more than $45,000.

The grants will go towards funding 8th-grade college visits and related activities to get students interested in college.

Ten Omaha schools were selected to receive grants, including All Saints Catholic School, Brownell-Talbot School, Holy Name School, Lewis and Clark Middle School, McMillan Magnet Center, Millard Central Middle School, Monroe Middle School, Norris Middle School, Sacred Heart School, and St. Thomas More School

Grants are also being given to schools in several other metro cities including Bellevue, Cedar Bluffs, Columbus, Fairbury, Fremont, Wayne, West Point, and York.

The funds are awarded annually by EducationQuest are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

Since the program began in 2011, they have donated approximately $300,000 for college visits.

