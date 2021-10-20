Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Changing weather today thanks to a strong cold front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmest part of the day will likely be what you encounter out the door early today with temps right around 60 degrees. That’s just before the cold front moves through around mid morning. Temperatures will then drop into the 50s and stay there the rest of the day.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Mid Morning Cold Front (WOWT)

There may be a few spotty showers from time to time today but those will be brief and mainly north of I-80 if you see any at all. The biggest story will likely be the wind gusts. Those could easily hit 35 mph at times from the WNW after the front moves through.

Wednesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

The wind likely gusts to near 30 mph into the evening and overnight hours at well before backing off early in the day Thursday. Thursday is likely cooler with highs in the 50s but there will be a bit more sunshine along the way. Temperatures will get a chance to rebound.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

