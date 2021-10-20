Pottawattamie County offers relocation funds to attract veterans

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The stars and stripes proudly fly in Pottawattamie County, according to county officials, 10% of the population are serving or have served in the military.

So when the idea of creating a $25,000 fund for relocation benefits for veterans was presented to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, the decision was easy to make.

“Say a veteran comes off active duty they move to Pottawattamie County, well, they can take advantage of that first-time homeowners grant, they can take advantage of this Pott County veteran’s grant and put a realistic down payment on a home and for some of these folks who’ve done one enlistment that’s a decent amount of money for them especially as they’re starting young families,” said Justin Schultz.

Justin Schultz is a member of the Pott County Board, Nick Jedlicka is the Director of Veteran Affairs. Both are combat veterans, serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Jedlicka says this area is a good spot for veterans to make a home.

“As a veteran myself, I can see the benefit of other veterans being in this community. So not only having the actual VA hospital right across the river there in Omaha, veterans would also be eligible to use Offutt Air Force Base for the commissary. There’s tons of benefits for bringing a veteran to this area,” said Jedlicka.

County officials say veterans moving into Pott County would also benefit the community, especially now with unemployment numbers low and workers in high demand. Workforce Development officials say right now, there are more than 2,000 jobs open in Pottawattamie County.

“Not only is it valuable for us within our community to try to attract them bring them back to fill these jobs. I think it’s also in my opinion, part of our responsibility to help them for everything that they’ve done for us,” said Drew Kamp, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce.

Officials hope to help at least 10 veterans with the $25,000 relocation fund. The Pottawattamie County funds are available to any honorably discharged U.S. veteran.

For more information, call the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Office at 712-328-5797. They offer help to get through the paperwork.

