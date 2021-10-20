Advertisement

Pottawattamie County offers relocation funds to attract veterans

By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The stars and stripes proudly fly in Pottawattamie County, according to county officials, 10% of the population are serving or have served in the military.

So when the idea of creating a $25,000 fund for relocation benefits for veterans was presented to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, the decision was easy to make.

“Say a veteran comes off active duty they move to Pottawattamie County, well, they can take advantage of that first-time homeowners grant, they can take advantage of this Pott County veteran’s grant and put a realistic down payment on a home and for some of these folks who’ve done one enlistment that’s a decent amount of money for them especially as they’re starting young families,” said Justin Schultz.

Justin Schultz is a member of the Pott County Board, Nick Jedlicka is the Director of Veteran Affairs. Both are combat veterans, serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Jedlicka says this area is a good spot for veterans to make a home.

“As a veteran myself, I can see the benefit of other veterans being in this community. So not only having the actual VA hospital right across the river there in Omaha, veterans would also be eligible to use Offutt Air Force Base for the commissary. There’s tons of benefits for bringing a veteran to this area,” said Jedlicka.

County officials say veterans moving into Pott County would also benefit the community, especially now with unemployment numbers low and workers in high demand. Workforce Development officials say right now, there are more than 2,000 jobs open in Pottawattamie County.

“Not only is it valuable for us within our community to try to attract them bring them back to fill these jobs. I think it’s also in my opinion, part of our responsibility to help them for everything that they’ve done for us,” said Drew Kamp, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce.

Officials hope to help at least 10 veterans with the $25,000 relocation fund. The Pottawattamie County funds are available to any honorably discharged U.S. veteran.

For more information, call the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Office at 712-328-5797. They offer help to get through the paperwork.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry indicted
Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Sarpy County’s long-awaited entertainment district in development near Werner Park and Highway 370
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Authorities to search Plattsmouth area for man missing since February 2020
Omaha Henry Doorly zoo officials announced a second elephant, Kiki, is also pregnant and to be...
Surprise second elephant pregnancy at Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo

Latest News

Civic Center security find loaded gun in woman’s purse, woman cited
Nebraska DMV cautions against text scam
Omaha neighbors, volunteers start cleaning up eyesore on busy street
Inside MCC's Automotive Training Center
Inside MCC's Automotive Training Center