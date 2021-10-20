Advertisement

Pleasant Hill teacher sentenced for sex acts with student

Abraham Christopher Smith, 39.
Abraham Christopher Smith, 39.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former teacher in Pleasant Hill has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for enticing a student to have sex with him.

Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Abraham Christopher Smith was sentenced Tuesday for enticement of a minor. Smith pleaded guilty in June.

Prosecutors said in October 2020, Smith enticed a student at Southeast Polk High School into having sexual relations with him. Smith also used his cellphone to record the sexual activity.

After completing his prison term, Smith will be required to register as a sexual offender and will be on supervised release for 10 years.

