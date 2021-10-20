One person in custody after crews put out fire in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators say one person is facing charges for setting the fire that damaged a home near South Omaha.

One person was booked on charges of first-degree arson and seven people were displaced due to the fire. Fire-damaged furniture was thrown out of the house near 15th and Center.

Crews were called to the home Tuesday night. The fire was quickly knocked down but it had already done more than $30,000 worth of damage.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set in a domestic violence dispute.

