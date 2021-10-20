Advertisement

One person in custody after crews put out fire in Omaha home

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators say one person is facing charges for setting the fire that damaged a home near South Omaha.

One person was booked on charges of first-degree arson and seven people were displaced due to the fire. Fire-damaged furniture was thrown out of the house near 15th and Center.

Crews were called to the home Tuesday night. The fire was quickly knocked down but it had already done more than $30,000 worth of damage.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set in a domestic violence dispute.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry indicted
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Omaha Henry Doorly zoo officials announced a second elephant, Kiki, is also pregnant and to be...
Surprise second elephant pregnancy at Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: Vaccinated man in his 30s among 3 deaths in Douglas County
Trooper Ted Benda.
Iowa State Patrol trooper dies from crash injuries
Omaha man charged, accused of sexual assualt of a boy with autism
Omaha man faces child sexual assault charges
Omaha man faces child sexual assault charges