Advertisement

Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Omaha woman has died, more than a week after she was shot at a Des Moines bar.

Police say officers were called to a shooting at the High Dive Bar just before 1 a.m. Oct. 10 and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital.

A 27-year-old man was treated and quickly released. A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and died Tuesday.

Police didn’t release the names of those injured.

The death was the eighth homicide in Des Moines this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry indicted
Adam Price appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday as the state attempts to amend his...
Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Omaha Henry Doorly zoo officials announced a second elephant, Kiki, is also pregnant and to be...
Surprise second elephant pregnancy at Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo

Latest News

Gov. Kim Reynolds comments on the auditor's report on Iowa's Medicaid system.
Reynolds comments on Iowa auditor's Medicaid report
Auditor: Iowa’s privatized Medicaid illegally denies care
Gov. Kim Reynolds in Adel, Iowa
FULL VIDEO: Gov. Reynolds in Adel, Iowa
Gov. Kim Reynolds in Adel, Iowa
Gov. Reynolds giving update from manufacturing plant