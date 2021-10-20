Advertisement

Omaha man charged, accused of sexual assualt of a boy with autism

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is charged with sexually assaulting a boy with autism. Because of the disturbing nature of the case, limited details will be reported.

Jeremy Reynolds was formally charged on Wednesday with first and third-degree sexual assault of a child. Reynolds is accused of attacking the boy he knows in the summer of 2020 and 2021.

The 14-year-old boy reported the incident after his family reported him missing in August. The boy said the second attack happened when Reynolds gave him a helmet and an old phone.

Reynolds waived a preliminary hearing and was denied bond.

