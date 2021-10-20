Advertisement

Nebraska DMV cautions against text scam

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has a warning of a scam alert.

If you see a text like this tweet, don’t click on the link. These unsolicited messages are scams and aren’t sent by the Nebraska DMV or County Treasurer’s Office.

They want to remind the public that they won’t send messages demanding payment or promising a refund.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry indicted
Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Sarpy County’s long-awaited entertainment district in development near Werner Park and Highway 370
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Authorities to search Plattsmouth area for man missing since February 2020
Omaha Henry Doorly zoo officials announced a second elephant, Kiki, is also pregnant and to be...
Surprise second elephant pregnancy at Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo

Latest News

Civic Center security find loaded gun in woman’s purse, woman cited
Omaha neighbors, volunteers start cleaning up eyesore on busy street
Pottawattamie County offers relocation funds to attract veterans
Inside MCC's Automotive Training Center
Inside MCC's Automotive Training Center