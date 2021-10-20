Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry to be arraigned in California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WOWT) - Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is set to be arraigned in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday afternoon on charges of concealment and making false statements.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted the Congressman with concealing information and making false statements to federal authorities.

The indictment follows an FBI investigation into contributions made by a foreign national to Fortenberry’s 2016 re-election campaign and charges the Nebraska Republican with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

The indictment states that Fortenberry repeatedly lied to and misled authorities during the investigation. In early 2016, foreign billionaire Gilbert Chagoury arranged for $30,000 of his money to be contributed through others to Fortenberry’s campaign during a fundraiser held in Los Angeles, the document states.

Federal authorities say it is illegal for foreign nationals to make contributions to a federal campaign. It is also illegal for the true source of campaign contributions to be disguised by funneling the money through third-party conduits.

In 2019, Chagoury ended up admitting to providing about $180,000 to make illegal contributions to four political candidates. He agreed to pay a $1.8 million fine and cooperate with federal authorities.

Authorities say a co-host of the 2016 fundraiser began cooperating with federal authorities in September 2016 and informed agents with the FBI and IRS about the illegal contributions. Investigators began looking into whether Fortenberry was aware of it.

In Spring 2018, Fortenberry contacted the co-host about hosting another fundraiser. In June 2018, the co-host allegedly told the Congressman on multiple occasions that someone involved had provided him $30,000 for Fortenberry’s campaign at the 2016 event.

The indictment alleges that with that knowledge, Fortenberry did not file an amended report with the Federal Elections Commission. He allegedly “knowingly and willfully falsified, concealed, and covered up by trick, scheme, and device materials facts” about the illegal campaign contributions.

The indictment also alleges that during an interview on July 18, 2019, Fortenberry denied he was aware of any illicit donation made during the 2016 fundraiser. During that interview, the Congressman also allegedly misleadingly stated that he ended the June 2018 call after the co-host made a “concerning comment” when in fact he continued to ask the person to host another fundraiser for his campaign.

Anticipating the indictment, Fortenberry’s wife, Celeste, on Tuesday morning issued a message delivered by Fortenberry’s campaign. The message included a pre-recorded video of the Fortenberry couple and their dog sitting in a pickup truck in front of a cornfield. In the video, the Congressman explained how the events under scrutiny unfolded, saying he was shocked, stunned, and felt personally betrayed. He said he thought he was trying to help.

Earlier this month, Fortenberry pushed back after a news website suggested he was raising money on the potential federal prosecution over campaign donations.

The campaign included language like “Unlike Swamp Creature Nancy Pelosi, I’m a principled conservative who has NEVER abused my seat in Congress to get wealthy,” and “... right now I’m facing the Deep State’s bottomless pockets.” His spokesman said Rep. Fortenberry never saw or approved the language.

