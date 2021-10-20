Advertisement

Large plant in Jasper County to close by end of the year

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) - A plant closing in the central Iowa town of Newton will mean the loss of more than 700 jobs.

TPI Composites makes wind blade turbines for wind energy. Several media reports cite a notice on the state workforce development website saying the plant will lay off 710 workers by Dec. 31.

The Des Moines Register has reported that TPI supplied wind turbine blades to General Electric. TPI previously warned of not having business lined up for next year, blaming various economic factors.

TPI is among the largest employers in Jasper County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Fortenberry
Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry indicted
Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Sarpy County’s long-awaited entertainment district in development near Werner Park and Highway 370
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Authorities to search Plattsmouth area for man missing since February 2020
Omaha Henry Doorly zoo officials announced a second elephant, Kiki, is also pregnant and to be...
Surprise second elephant pregnancy at Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo

Latest News

Cox describes the new $32 million Automotive Training Center at the MCC South Campus.
MCC’s $32 million auto tech training center fills industry need
California man pleads no contest in fatal Nebraska crash
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was indicted by a federal grand jury for lying to the FBI.
Rep. Fortenberry indicted by federal grand jury