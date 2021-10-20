Juvenile arrested for Omaha arson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined that a fire was intentionally during an incident of domestic violence Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to a house fire south of 15th & Center just after 6 p.m. and advised that the fire had been intentionally set.

They declared a working fire which was quickly extinguished.

A juvenile was arrested and booked or arson. Seven people were displaced due to the fire damages.

