Juvenile arrested for Omaha arson

Arson fire investigation
Arson fire investigation(WCAX)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined that a fire was intentionally during an incident of domestic violence Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to a house fire south of 15th & Center just after 6 p.m. and advised that the fire had been intentionally set.

They declared a working fire which was quickly extinguished.

A juvenile was arrested and booked or arson. Seven people were displaced due to the fire damages.

