Iowa State Patrol trooper dies from injuries after crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol trooper that was involved in a crash in the line of duty in mid-October has died from his injuries, according to officials.

The agency said that trooper Ted Benda died on Wednesday from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, October 14. Benda was en route to assist Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputies at around 11:30 p.m. when he crashed along Iowa Highway 51 about six miles north of Postville.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said, in a statement. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of this dedicated servant and we keep his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform in our thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss. Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day.”

Benda joined the Iowa State Patrol in 2016, initially working in District 8 from Mason City and most recently in District 10 in Oelwein. He previously joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 as part of the Special Enforcement Operations Bureau in Marquette.

“He is not only a valuable part of the Department of Public Safety, but he was more importantly a loving husband, father, son, and brother,” the agency wrote, in a statement.

Benda is survived by his wife, Holly, and four children.

The men and women of the Iowa State Patrol and Department of Public Safety are heartbroken to announce the loss of one... Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.