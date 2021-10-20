Advertisement

Huskers finish final practice of bye week, Frost not worried about team

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska finished its second and final practice of the bye week on Wednesday. Because the team played in week zero, they’re only allowed 7 practiced between its first and second bye weeks.

Head coach Scott Frost said they only practiced twice this week to allow for a normal practice week leading up to the Purdue game. Then, the Huskers will be allowed three practices during the second bye week.

The team is 3-5 and coming off a disappointing loss to Minnesota. Frost noted in his media session Wednesday that he thought part of the slow start had to do with the team pouring everything it had into the previous three games and coming up short.

That being said. Frost has no concerns about his team this year losing its passion or sense of focus.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen with this team. In years past, I think it might have happened. There’s no quit in these guys. They came to work yesterday. They came to work today. That’s been improving. [I] can’t tell you how far that’s come -- the attitude and culture in the locker room. So, I’m not worried about that. Guys will come fight,” Frost said.

Nebraska returns to the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, 10/30/21 to host Purdue. That game is a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2.

