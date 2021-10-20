Advertisement

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - The chilly air hangs on into Friday morning

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air lingers behind our latest cold front. Clouds and breezes prevail Wednesday evening with an isolated light shower night out of the question. We’ll cool to the low to mid 40s overnight with a few upper 30s for our western counties. Thursday starts with some lingering clouds that quixckly clear making way for more sun but another cool day. A high of 58.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

We’ll be CHILLY to start Friday with a drop to the mid 30s before warming back to the 60s. We’ll enjoy a fairly pleasant start to the weekend with a stormier forecast by Sunday. This drops us back a few degrees into the upper 50s with rain chances throughout the day... clearing Monday morning.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Warmth returns early next work week with a jump back to the 60s and 70s ahead of another push of fall air.

